Australian government say more than 100 species in danger of extinction
01:14
World
Australian government say more than 100 species in danger of extinction
As Australians continue to come to terms with the physical and emotional damage caused by the recent bushfire disaster… a clearer picture is forming of the impact on the nation’s ecosystem. More than 100 animal species have been identified as needing urgent help to survive. And some could even face extinction. Melinda Nucifora has the details. #animalextinction #australiabushfires #australianews
February 12, 2020
