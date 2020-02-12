BizTech Share

More coronavirus cases detected on quarantined cruise liner | Money Talks

The second-largest concentration of coronavirus infections outside China is floating in Japanese waters. Around 3-and- a-half thousand people are trapped on a cruise liner. Passengers have to stay in their cabins and are only allowed out onto the open decks for short breaks. As Sibel Karkus reports, the World Health Organization has likened the outbreak to a terror attack. For more, we spoke to Andy Mok, a researcher from the Center for China and Globalization #Coronavirus #WHO #CruiseShip