BizTech
South African surfer makes eco-friendly surfboards | Money Talks
Long before fancy fibreglass surf boards were invented, wooden ones were the trend. They were replaced because of their heavy weight which made manoeuvring difficult for surfers. But as the global trend moves towards environmentally friendly products, Adesewa Josh reports surfers in South Africa are trying to make wooden surfboards cool again. #WoodSurfBoards #EcoFriendly #Surfing
February 12, 2020
