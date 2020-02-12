POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Argentina seeks another IMF bailout as debts mount | Money Talks
06:14
BizTech
Argentina seeks another IMF bailout as debts mount | Money Talks
Argentina's economy is buckling under mounting debt. On Friday, it narrowly avoided defaulting on some of its loans. The country now desperately needs to restructure $100 billion in debt. Officials from the International Monetary Fund are arriving in Buenos Aires on Wednesday but convincing them to lend more money will be an uphill battle. The country already owes the Fund more than $57 billion. And with citizens already suffering from food and fuel shortages, implementing more austerity measures will be a hard sell for the government. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on this, Latin America analyst, Colin Harding joined us live from Manchester. #ArgentinaEconomy #IMF #Austerity
February 12, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?