Italy's senate formally authorises criminal case against Salvini
World
Italy`s senate has voted to lift Matteo Salvini`s immunity from prosecution. It means the far-right politician could face trial for preventing migrants from entering the country in July. Over 100 rescued migrants were prevented from leaving a ship while Salvini demanded other EU states to take them in, something that eventually happened. And as Simon McGregor-Wood reports, if Salvini is found guilty it could spell the end of his political career - and time behind bars. #italynews #salvini #salvinicrime
February 12, 2020
