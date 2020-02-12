World Share

Italy's senate formally authorises criminal case against Salvini

Italy`s senate has voted to lift Matteo Salvini`s immunity from prosecution. It means the far-right politician could face trial for preventing migrants from entering the country in July. Over 100 rescued migrants were prevented from leaving a ship while Salvini demanded other EU states to take them in, something that eventually happened. And as Simon McGregor-Wood reports, if Salvini is found guilty it could spell the end of his political career - and time behind bars. #italynews #salvini #salvinicrime