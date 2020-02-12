POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Thailand Recycling: Monks turning plastic bottles into saffron coloured robes
02:00
World
Thailand Recycling: Monks turning plastic bottles into saffron coloured robes
Not quite turning lead into gold but Buddhist monks in a Thai temple are spearheading a project which turns recycled plastic bottles into fabrics to make their saffron coloured robes. It’s an example of the many schemes that are being launched in Thailand which are aimed at lifting the country’s status of being a major contributor to plastics in the world’s oceans. Katerina Tiliakou reports.
February 12, 2020
