World Share

Thailand Recycling: Monks turning plastic bottles into saffron coloured robes

Not quite turning lead into gold but Buddhist monks in a Thai temple are spearheading a project which turns recycled plastic bottles into fabrics to make their saffron coloured robes. It’s an example of the many schemes that are being launched in Thailand which are aimed at lifting the country’s status of being a major contributor to plastics in the world’s oceans. Katerina Tiliakou reports.