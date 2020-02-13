POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Turkey's President Erdogan: Turkey won't be a spectator to situation in Idlib
02:45
World
Turkey's President Erdogan: Turkey won't be a spectator to situation in Idlib
Turkey is accusing Syria of continuing to escalate violence in Idlib, forcing hundreds of thousands of people to flee their homes. It is now warning the Russian-backed regime that it will be pushed back from Turkish observation posts by the end of the month. In the last week, 14 Turkish troops were killed in regime attacks in the country. IoIo ap-Daffyd reports. #Idlib #Erdogan #Turkey
February 13, 2020
