Deal Of The Century?
08:59
World
Deal Of The Century?
Two weeks after Donald Trump stood in the east room of the White House and unveiled his vision for bringing peace to the Middle East, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas stood in front of the UN Security Council in New York and condemned it. Brandishing a conceptual map of the redrawn territories, Abbas said the plan lacks international legitimacy, limits Palestinian sovereignty and leaves more than three million people with a state resembling 'Swiss cheese'. We’re joined by the Charge d'Affaires of the Israeli embassy in Ankara to talk about the fallout from Trump's announcement. Guest: Roey Gilad Charge d'Affaires of the Israeli Embassy in Ankara
February 14, 2020
