World Share

Trump’s Israel-Palestine Plan | Albania’s Anti-Crime Laws

Washington touts it as the 'Deal of the Century' while Palestinians say it violates international law and will bring neither peace nor security to the region. We look at the aftermath of America's plan for Israel and Palestine. Plus, Albania’s government is proposing reforms that would give the country's executive special powers to spy on, search, arrest and restrict the movements of ordinary citizens without court orders. Critics say it's the government's way of creating a private police and intelligence service, one that exists outside the rule of law. So are the proposed anti-KCK laws undemocratic? Guests: Roey Gilad Charge d'Affaires of the Israeli Embassy in Ankara Rovena Voda Albania's Deputy Minister of the Interior Erida Skendaj Executive Director at the Albanian Helsinki Committee Vincent W.J. van Gerven Oei Director of Punctum Books