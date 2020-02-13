World Share

Mobile World Congress cancelled over outbreak fears

The ongoing Coronovirus outbreak is beginning to impact the global economy, in particular conferences and trade fairs. On Thursday organisers of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona announced the cancellation of next week’s event, one of the world's biggest hi tech get togethers. A growing list of big name companies pulled out in recent days over fears about the spread of the virus at an event that attracts over 100-thousand visitors. Simon McGregor-Wood reports. #mwc2020 #coronavirusspain #coronavirus