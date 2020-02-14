Alternative celebrations get consumer love | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Happy "Galentine's Day"! It's an alternative celebration to Valentine's Day, usually marked the day before. The idea was born out of a popular US TV series - and is when groups of women get together to celebrate friendship, instead of romance. As Katie Gregory reports from New York, it's just one of the many ways the retail extravaganza of Valentine's Day is spreading the love - beyond those in a couple. #ValentinesDay #GalentinesDay #RetailSales
February 14, 2020
