POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Opposition Grows Against Saudi Arabian ‘Arms Ship’ | Istanbul Teknopark
26:00
World
Opposition Grows Against Saudi Arabian ‘Arms Ship’ | Istanbul Teknopark
There’s growing backlash against the Saudi Arabian ship Bahri Yanbu. The ship is suspected of picking up hundreds of millions dollars’ worth of arms in North America and Europe, for the war in Yemen. So, what’s behind the global anger against the world’s largest arms importer? Plus, Teknopark Istanbul is developing technology for Turkey’s defense and aerospace industries alongside startups focusing on everything from healthcare to drones. Could this campus one day rival Silicon Valley? Guests: Holly Topham Editor at Sana’a Centre For Strategic Studies Marwan Kabalan Director of Policy Analysis at the Arab Centre Hande Cilingir Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at Insider Ilhan Elgin Founder of Core Strategy
February 14, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?