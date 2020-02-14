World Share

Turkey’s Silicon Valley

As Turkey approaches its centenary in 2023, the country is hoping to reach a series of milestones. One goal is to become a leading technological hub. With five and a half million students attending 180 universities, Turkey has a large pool of young talent. The public and private sectors are on board, and their ambitions are huge. Many are hoping that big campuses like Teknopark Istanbul, will one day rival Silicon Valley. Acting as an incubator for the companies of tomorrow, you can find almost everything there, from the latest in healthcare technology, to robots and drones. So, can Turkey’s Silicon Valley compete with the world’s largest technology hubs? Guests: Hande Cilingir Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at Insider Ilhan Elgin Founder of Core Strategy