POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
BJP’s Delhi Defeat
26:05
World
BJP’s Delhi Defeat
India’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept to victory in national elections last May. But at the state level Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party haven't fared so well. A stunning defeat saw the Aam Aadmi Party take 62 out of 70 seats in Delhi's Legislative Assembly. Throughout the campaign many of the BJP’s rallies centred on the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act that’s led to nationwide protests, especially in the capital. So, are the results a rejection of Modi's Hindu nationalism policies? Guests: Preeti Sharma Menon Aam Aadmi Party Spokeswoman Raman Malik Bharatiya Janata Party Spokesman Amit Baruah Journalist and Author
February 17, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?