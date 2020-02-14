POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
More designers try to incorporate ‘eco friendly’ practices
01:46
World

Paris, New York, London, Milan, it’s that time of the year again when top designers showcase their latest collections. But in this age of global environment awareness - is the industry doing enough to reduce its ecological footprint? And what is it doing to improve safety in third world factories? Just a few days ago seven workers died in a factory fire in India producing Jeans for elite fashion brands. Yasmin Khatun Dewan reports #fashion #ecofriendly #fashionnews
February 14, 2020
