More designers try to incorporate ‘eco friendly’ practices

Paris, New York, London, Milan, it’s that time of the year again when top designers showcase their latest collections. But in this age of global environment awareness - is the industry doing enough to reduce its ecological footprint? And what is it doing to improve safety in third world factories? Just a few days ago seven workers died in a factory fire in India producing Jeans for elite fashion brands. Yasmin Khatun Dewan reports #fashion #ecofriendly #fashionnews