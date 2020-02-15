POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Munich Security Conference: World leaders discuss global security, ongoing conflicts
02:09
World
Munich Security Conference: World leaders discuss global security, ongoing conflicts
The Munich Security Conference has started this year with the agenda of trying to find answers for the divergence in the West, but the participants witnessed a public back and forth between the US and European allies on the first day. Cooperation with China's Huawei over the 5G network infrastructure caused the rift. Our correspondent Yunus Paksoy has more. #MSC2020 #Europe #Huawei
February 15, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?