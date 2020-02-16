POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Coronavirus Outbreak: Research team in London start testing vaccine on animals
Coronavirus Outbreak: Research team in London start testing vaccine on animals
Following the call from the WHO for more international cooperation to find a vaccine, scientists in the UK think they may have made some progress. The team from Imperial College London have started testing on animals and hope to begin human trials midway through the year. As Sarah Morice reports, if all goes well the vaccine may be ready for general use by the end of the year. #CoronavirusVaccine #CoronavirusOutbreak #Vaccination
February 16, 2020
