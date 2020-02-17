World Share

Nearly 1M who've fled from Idlib and Aleppo are now living in makeshift camps

The UN says nearly one million people have fled southern Idlib and rural Aleppo since December. Most of them now live in makeshift camps. With no end in sight to regime shelling, more people are arriving near the Turkish border every day. Our correspondent Obaida Hitto has met with several families who've fled Aleppo and are now forced to live on the side of the road. #Aleppo #Idlib #SyrianRefugees