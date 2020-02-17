POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
2020 VISION: Ageing Population
25:55
World
2020 VISION: Ageing Population
In the next thirty years the number of over 60s in the world is expected to double. The global population is ageing. Are we ready? Maria Brenton UK Senior Cohousing Ambassador Mine Orlu Associate Professor, UCL Sergei Scherbov World Population Program Elizabeth Isele Over-50s Business Adviser Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
February 17, 2020
