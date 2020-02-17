World Share

Insulin Spike: High insulin prices forcing US patients to seek alternatives

For many diabetics, an available supply of insulin is the difference between life and death. But in the US, the price of insulin is increasing, costing on average about six-thousand dollars a year. In order to pay, some patients are putting their health at risk by rationing their life-saving medicine, while others are crossing the border to Canada to buy it for a fraction of the price. And as outrage over the cost of prescription drugs increases, the political game to fix it in time for the November election has begun. Sally Ayhan reports.