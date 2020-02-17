POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Insulin Spike: High insulin prices forcing US patients to seek alternatives
02:39
World
Insulin Spike: High insulin prices forcing US patients to seek alternatives
For many diabetics, an available supply of insulin is the difference between life and death. But in the US, the price of insulin is increasing, costing on average about six-thousand dollars a year. In order to pay, some patients are putting their health at risk by rationing their life-saving medicine, while others are crossing the border to Canada to buy it for a fraction of the price. And as outrage over the cost of prescription drugs increases, the political game to fix it in time for the November election has begun. Sally Ayhan reports.
February 17, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?