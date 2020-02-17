BizTech Share

General Motors to shutdown iconic Australian car brand | Money Talks

It's the end of the road for one of Australia's most iconic brands. General Motors is shutting down production of Holden cars which it's been manufacturing Down Under since 1931. The decision's sparked an angry response from the government and many Australians are lamenting the end of an era. And as Mobin Nasir reports, it's not the only auto company running out of fuel. For more on this, we spoke to Jim Saker from Loughborough where he's a director at the Centre for Automotive Management. #automotiveindustry #Holden #GeneralMotors