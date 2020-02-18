POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Weinstein Trial: Ferocious lawyer challenges #MeToo movement
01:48
World
Weinstein Trial: Ferocious lawyer challenges #MeToo movement
As the jury in Harvey Weinstein’s trial retires to consider its verdict, it’s his ferocious lawyer who is attracting nearly as much attention as the producer himself. Being referred to as a legal Rottweiler, Donna Rotunno has argued Weinstein is the victim. She has reduced his accusers to tears and challenged the very core of the MeToo movement. Sarah Morice reports #weinsteincase #metoomovement #weinsteintrial
February 18, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?