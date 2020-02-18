World Share

14 US citizens in quarantine after testing positive

Fourteen US citizens are in quarantine in Nebraska after testing positive for the coronavirus on Monday. The fourteen were part of a larger group of passengers that were evacuated off the cruise ship Diamond Princess, which holds the largest number of people with the virus in a single place outside of China. However, experts say that the number of carriers may be stabilizing. Lionel Donovan has more. #coronavirusus #coronavirus #diamondprincess