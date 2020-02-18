POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Vertical Vegetation in Architecture
Vertical Vegetation in Architecture
This year the world's first-ever forest city will go up in China's Guang-si province. Designed by Italian architect Stefano Boeri, the forest will house offices, hotels, apartments, hospitals and schools all entirely covered by plants and trees. According to Boeri, this is the newest weapon in the fight against pollution. Marialena Nikolopoulou, Professor of Sustainable Architecture 04:26 #ForestCity #StefanoBoeri #Vegetation
February 18, 2020
