02:33
BizTech
Singapore's business and tourism hit by coronavirus fears | Money Talks
Singapore Airlines has been one of the major casualties of China's coronavirus outbreak. It's announced a temporary reduction in flights across its global network until May, citing weak demand for travel into Asia. The airline is among the many Singaporean businesses reeling from the epidemic. That's prompted the city-state's government to roll out a hefty relief package to cushion the blow. Sandy Huang reports. #Singapore #Tourism #Coronavirus
February 18, 2020
