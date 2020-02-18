POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
HSBC announces 35,000 layoffs in cost-cutting drive | Money Talks
05:33
BizTech
HSBC announces 35,000 layoffs in cost-cutting drive | Money Talks
Europe's largest bank just can't catch a break. HSBC reported a 33-percent drop in annual profits. It blames the fall on an economic slowdown in Europe and protests in Hong Kong which have lasted almost a year. And with many businesses in China still shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak, the bank's warning of tougher times ahead. TRT World’s senior business producer Mobin Nasir gave us the latest. #HSBC #JobCuts #Coronavirus
February 18, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?