Ashraf Ghani secures second term as Afghan President
World
Ashraf Ghani secures second term as Afghan President
Ashraf Ghani has officially been re-elected as President of Afghanistan, five months after the vote. His defeated rival Abdullah Abdullah is challenging the result and has pledged to form his own parallel government. It comes as Washington tries to broker a seven day pause in violence by the Taliban. Our North America corrrespondent Jon Brain reports. #afghanistanpresident #afghanelections #ashrafghani
February 19, 2020
