Coronavirus Outbreak: Hundreds leave cruise ship off Japan as quarantine is lifted
Two Iranians who were the first coronavirus cases to be detected in Iran have died. Tehran confirmed the cases on Wednesday. The victims were elderly and lived in the city of Qom, south of the capital. This comes as hundreds of people have begun leaving a cruise ship docked off Japan after two-weeks of quarantine during which the new coronavirus spread among passengers and crew. It was put in lockdown after a passenger from Hong Kong tested positive for Covid-19. At least 620 people on board were then diagnosed with the virus. Natasha Hussain has the latest.
February 19, 2020
