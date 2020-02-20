POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Trump's ally Roger Stone is due to be sentenced on Thursday
Trump's ally Roger Stone is due to be sentenced on Thursday
President Trump's long time ally and political fixer Roger Stone is due to be sentenced at a court in Washington DC on Thursday. He was found guilty in November of obstructing the inquiry into Russian meddling in the 2016 Presidential election. The sentencing has already raised a storm of controversy because of Trump's interference in the case in aid of his friend. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports. #Trump #RogerStone #RussianProbe
February 20, 2020
