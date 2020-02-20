POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
SARS, MERS AND COVID-19 all forms of coronavirus
02:46
World
Two people, who'd been passengers on the coronavirus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship, have died. That's according to the Japanese public broadcaster. The fatalities are said to be a man and a woman in their 80s. The ship has been quarantined at Yokohama since February third. Hundreds of its passengers and crew have tested positive for the virus. Natasha Hussain has the latest. #Coronavirus #Epidemics #China
February 20, 2020
