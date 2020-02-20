POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Will Iran Elections Be Free and Fair?
02:25
World
Will Iran Elections Be Free and Fair?
Iran will hold parliamentary elections on February 21 but ongoing disputes with the United States, Iran's downing of a Ukrainian airliner with its own citizens on board and the bloody crackdown on November protests have battered many Iranians' confidence in their leaders. Iran’s Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has also left voters with little alternative to hardline rule by banning 90 percent of so-called reformist candidates. So will the election be free and fair? Francis Collings has more.
February 20, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?