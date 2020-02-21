POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Banning the Reformists?
26:00
World
Banning the Reformists?
Iran's parliamentary election has seen a bold sweep of disqualification from the country's rulers. The Guardian Council headed by Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has disqualified more than 7,000 candidates, a move that threatens to bring turnout to a record low and tighten the so-called hardliners' grip on power. So if the vote leaves conservatives firmly in control of parliament, will it be a fair victory? Guests: Setareh Sadeqi PhD Student in American Studies at Tehran University Alam Saleh Lecturer in Middle East Politics at Lancaster University Patrick Clawson Research Director at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy
February 21, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?