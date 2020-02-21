World Share

Trump's longtime ally sentenced to 40 months in prison

US President Donald Trump's longtime ally and political fixer Roger Stone has been sentenced to three years in prison. The charges include lying to Congress, obstruction and witness tampering. In November, Stone was found guilty of obstructing an inquiry into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. Meanwhile, Trump has previously attacked prosecutors, the judge and jury in Stone's case. He's called it a 'miscarriage of justice', provoking accusations he's trying to interfere in the judicial system. #Trump #RogerStone #US