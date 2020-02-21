POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Trump's longtime ally sentenced to 40 months in prison
01:52
World
Trump's longtime ally sentenced to 40 months in prison
US President Donald Trump's longtime ally and political fixer Roger Stone has been sentenced to three years in prison. The charges include lying to Congress, obstruction and witness tampering. In November, Stone was found guilty of obstructing an inquiry into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. Meanwhile, Trump has previously attacked prosecutors, the judge and jury in Stone's case. He's called it a 'miscarriage of justice', provoking accusations he's trying to interfere in the judicial system. #Trump #RogerStone #US
February 21, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?