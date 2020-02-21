World Share

Investigators looking into "deeply racist" gunman's links

A man who opened fire on two shisha bars in the German city of Hanau had posted a manifesto online calling for the "complete extermination" of many races. Officials say the rambling 24-page document outlined a genocide that would halve the world's population. The 43-year-old German killed nine people including five Turkish citizens. Yunus Paksoy has more from Hanau. #Hanau #Germany #RacistShooting