Government says low-skilled applicants unlikely to get visas
World
For some, the British government is delivering on the will of those who voted for Brexit. For others, its pandering to a minority from the right. Whatever it is, the government is introducing radical new immigration rules early next year. The Home Secretary Priti Patel says the UK will try to reduce the numbers of migrants looking to live and work in the country. That could have a profound impact on the labour market, as Iolo ap Dafydd explains. #Immigration #UK #Europe
February 21, 2020
