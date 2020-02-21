World Share

Saying No To Nigeria?

Nigeria has joined Kyrgyzstan, Eritrea, Myanmar, Sudan, and Tanzania on the of countries the US Administration has targeted as part of its crackdown on immigration. The policy will affect 320 million Muslims and a quarter of all Africans. Despite contributing to the American economy, Nigerians say the United States is shutting the door on their future aspirations. And Washington is being accused of forging its immigration policy along racial and religious lines. Adam Pletts has more.