Behind The Demand for A United Ireland

Sinn Fein surged in the latest Ireland elections, surprising everyone. The left wing party has historic links with the Irish Republican Army and has made it clear, if it was to form the next Irish government, it would push for a United Ireland. With Brexit, the demands for an Irish Referendum have only gotten louder. We take a look behind the demand for Irish Unity. #IrelandReferendum #IrishUnity #SinnFein #Referendum2025 #IrishElections