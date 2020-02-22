POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
President Gnassingbe is running for fourth term in office
President Gnassingbe is running for fourth term in office
Togo's president Faure Gnassingbe is seeking a fourth term in office as the country heads to the polls on Saturday. The West African nation has been ruled by the President and his family for more than 50 years. But many Togolese hope their votes, this times around, will end the dynasty's reign. Adesewa Josh tells us more about the candidates in the race and the mood in the capital Lome. #Togo #Africa #Election
February 22, 2020
