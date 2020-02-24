POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Thousands to protest rising anti-Muslim movement in Hanau
03:32
World
Thousands to protest rising anti-Muslim movement in Hanau
People in the German town of Hanau have marched in solidarity for the victims of last week’s far-right terror attack and against rising anti-Muslim sentiment in the country. It comes after a man shot and killed nine people on Wednesday. Some Germans are demanding the government do more against the rising far-right threat. But as Ali Mustafa reports, some people are trying to turn the hate into hope. #farright #antimuslim #hanaushooting
February 24, 2020
