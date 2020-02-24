POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Coronavirus outbreak spreads in northern Italy | Money Talks
Coronavirus outbreak spreads in northern Italy | Money Talks
Stock markets around the world are in free-fall as a sharp rise in new coronavirus cases in Italy, South Korea and the Middle East spark fears of a possible pandemic. Seoul has raised its coronavirus alert to the highest level, while the Italian government has quarantined at least a dozen towns in the north of the country. As Sibel Karkus reports, the epidemic could deal a major blow to Italy's already weak economy. For more on this, Matt Maley joined the show from Newton, Massachusetts. He's managing director and equity strategist at Miller Tabak. #Coronavirus #Italy #GlobalMarkets
February 24, 2020
