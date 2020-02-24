World Share

Coronavirus Outbreak: Italy hosts most confirmed cases in Europe with 230 cases

In response to the growing number of deaths and infections, more countries are imposing strict border controls, in some cases suspending flights from countries with large amounts of infections. In Iran, at least 12 people have died from the disease, while on mainland China, more than 400 new cases were confirmed by the end of Sunday. Let's have a look at the lastest figures.