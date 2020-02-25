POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Plight of 2 million refugees worsens due to Russia-backed offensive in Syria
03:05
World
According to the United Nations, more than half the civilians fleeing recent Russian-backed regime attacks in Syria have been displaced multiple times during the war. Tens of thousands of families have taken shelter in tents near the Turkish border. Obaida Hitto visited one family in the border town of Aqrabat who barely made it out alive. #SyrianRefugees #Russia #Turkey
February 25, 2020
