WHO calls on countries to step up containment measures | Money Talks

Stock markets around the world are recovering some of their losses after Monday's sharp sell-off sparked by the worsening coronavirus outbreak. As COVID-19 spreads across the globe, the World Health Organization has issued a new warning to countries: be prepared for the outbreak to be quote "literally knocking at the door". The worst affected country outside of China is South Korea. Several cities there have been transformed into ghost towns, as residents stay indoors to protect themselves. That's raising worries over the disease's economic impact. Meanwhile, factories across China are trying to resume production. But as Sibel Karkus reports, it may not be enough to offset a dip in growth. For more on this Dimitrios Tsomocos spoke to us from the UK. He's a professor of financial economics at Said Business School and St. Edmund Hall at the University of Oxford.