Toy industry banks on innovation to counter sales slump | Money Talks

It hasn't been all fun and games for the toy industry lately. Market research firm, NPD Group, says global sales decreased by 3-percent last year.. and the coronavirus outbreak is hitting manufacturers hard. But producers are hoping that merchandise from film franchises like Star Wars' Baby Yoda and other new products can help turn things around. Jade Barker has more. #ToyIndustry #Innovation #StarWars