26:00
WELLNESS: A Risk to Health?
From vampire repellent spray to coffee enemas - Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow has been under fire recently for promoting alternative - and usually expensive - health products. Could wellness be bad for your health? Guests: Dr Cynthia Li Author, "Brave New Medicine" Ophelia Yeung Senior Research Fellow, Global Wellness Institute Pixie Turner Registered Nutritionist Dimitrios Tsivrikos Consumer and Business Psychologist Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
February 26, 2020
