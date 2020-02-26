BizTech Share

Bob Iger steps down as Disney CEO | Money Talks

As CEO, Bob Iger turned Disney into the world's largest media company. Under his watch, it acquired several movie studios and a major broadcaster and launched a streaming service that's amassed nearly 30 million subscribers within a few months. Now, Iger's stepping down and some analysts are asking if this may be the end of Disney's fairytale. For more on Iger's career and what his departure could mean for the House of Mouse, we spoke to TRT World Senior Business Producer Mobin Nasir. #Disney #BobIger #StreamingService