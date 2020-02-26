Hong Kong announces $15B in spending to support economy | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Hong Kong's permanent residents will each receive around $1,200 in cash, as part of the government's measures to kickstart its recession-hit economy. The handout is part of a stimulus package in Hong Kong's latest annual budget, worth more than $15 billion. It comes at a difficult time for the Asian financial hub, which had been struggling with anti-Beijing protests, the US-China trade war, and now the coronavirus outbreak. Joel Flynn has more. For more, we spoke to Andrew Leung in Hong Kong. He's an independent China strategist and runs Andrew Leung International Consultants and Investments Limited. #Coronavirus #StimulusPackage #Protests
February 26, 2020
