BizTech
Saudis take on blue-collar jobs for extra cash | Money Talks
Young Saudis are moving into high gear for extra cash. While the kingdom had long offered its citizens cradle-to-grave welfare benefits, a sluggish economy has pushed many of them into blue-collar jobs that are usually filled by migrant workers. As Sibel Karkus reports, thousands of young men and women have chosen to get behind the wheel for the US ride-hailing firm Uber. #SaudiArabia #Uber #MigrantWorkers
February 26, 2020
