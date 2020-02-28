World Share

Malaysia Political Crisis

Mahathir Mohamad resigned from both Malaysia’s premiership and the leadership of his Bersatu party after a power struggle pitting him against long-time rival Anwar Ibrahim. The country’s king started summoning hundreds of MPs to the palace, surveying their choices about whether they would pick Mahathir or Anwar as the country's future ruler. But now 30 million Malaysians are left in a kind of leaderless limbo and the possibility of going back to the polls looms. So, can parliament come to a consensus? And who will they ultimately choose as the country’s leader? Guests: Ong Kian Ming Member of Malaysian Parliament Oh Ei Sun Senior Fellow at the Singapore Institute of International Affairs KK Tan Political Analyst