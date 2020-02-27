POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Saudi Arabia bans entry for pilgrimage, tourism amid coronavirus | Money Talks
06:35
BizTech
Saudi Arabia bans entry for pilgrimage, tourism amid coronavirus | Money Talks
Countries around the world are ramping up measures to prevent a coronavirus outbreak from becoming a pandemic. Infections outside China, where the virus emerged, have for the first time surpassed those inside the country. In Saudi Arabia where pilgrimage is big business, officials have banned foreigners from entering the country. Sibel Karkus has more. For more on the outbreak, we spoke to Muhammad Munir, a virologist at Lancaster University in the UK. #SaudiArabia #Pilgrimage #Coronavirus
February 27, 2020
